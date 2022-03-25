Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doc Jargon talks retirement planning

    Doc Jargon

    Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more

    KS, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Blended retirement

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    Since the beginning of this year, my spouse has been talking more and more about the “Blended Retirement System.” She’s a specialist now and still has a long way to go before retiring from the Army, but is this something we should be talking about and planning for now?

    Signed

    Forward-Thinking Army Husband


    Dear Forward Thinking,

    You are so right in asking this question now and so is your wife!

    According to information provided by James Wade, financial adviser at Army Community Services at Fort Riley, the Blended Retirement System is a modernized retirement plan for all new entrants into the Uniformed Services who entered service on or after Jan. 1, 2018,
    Features of the Blended retirement system include:
    A defined contribution, consisting of government automatic and matching contributions, to a service member’s Thrift Savings Plan; A defined benefit, also known as a pension or monthly retired pay for life, after at least 20 years of service, a mid-career bonus called continuation pay and a new lump sum option at retirement.

    Though your spouse is new to the Army still and has a ways to go before reaching full retirement, make sure your spouse takes and thoroughly understands the blended retirement system and how to maximize her benefits within it. It’s all too easy to pencil-whip that training but, if she did so, it would behoove her and you to return to that information for a thorough understanding. Both of your futures depend on it. Take full advantage of your financial benefits and allow the financial counselors at Army Community Service help you plan for and reach your money management goals.

    For further information, call Mr. Wade at 785-239-5032. And thank you for your service and support of your Soldier!

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon

    Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileypao@gmail.com.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:34
    Story ID: 417195
    Location: KS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doc Jargon talks retirement planning, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Doc Jargon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #StartEarlyStartNow #MoneyMatters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT