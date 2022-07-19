Doc Jargon explains Hooah

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon:



I’ve been married to my Soldier-spouse for about seven months now and I’ve picked up on something she says to her Soldier colleagues, and they say back: “Who-hah!” What is that?



Signed New Spouse



Dear New Spouse

What they are saying is actually spelled “Hooah,” and it is a means of identify-ing oneself as a member of the Soldierhood in the U.S. Army. Throughout history, service members have developed a special vocabu¬lary all their own. Military slang can vary by branch or take hold military-wide. While Soldiers say “Hooah,” U.S. Marines shout, “Oorah” as a battle cry and Navy seamen say, “Hooyah!”



All appear similar in print, but no one would confuse Hooah with, for example, Oorah when heard.



In any case, the origin of the term is open to debate and the meaning is as varied as the manner in which it is spoken. It could, among many other things, mean, “good copy,” “all right,” “thank you, “rog¬er,” or it might be a means of motivating another Soldier.



It could also be a transfor¬mation of the acronym HUA, which stands for “heard, un¬derstood, acknowledged.”



Another origin theory suggests it originated with the Seminoles in Florida in the early 1800s, where tribal Chief Oseola was unable to say the words of a formal toast during a meeting with Army commanders.



He was told through an interpreter the mean¬ing of the toast was, “How d’you do.” The chief im¬mediately said, “Hough,” in a strong voice, and it was repeated by the offi¬cers present and, later, be¬came popular throughout the Army in Florida and, eventually, throughout the entire Army.



There are still other theories about this word online.



Thanks for writing.



Doc