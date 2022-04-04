Doc Jargon: Furthering education for free

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon,



Since my husband deployed I am interested in furthering my education. I have heard of something called the My Career Advancement Account; usually referred to as MyCAA. Can you give me more information?



Signed Eager Learner



Dear Learner,



You heard right, MyCAA is a scholarship program, so if your request for financial as¬sistance through it is granted, your school costs will be far less.



The My Career Advancement Account Scholarship Program is a workforce development program that provides up to $4,000 of financial as¬sistance to eligible military spouses who are pursuing a license, certifica¬tion or associate degree in a portable career field and occupation.



Career fields that MyCAA schol¬arships can be used for include aero¬space, animal services, business/fi¬nance administration, construction, education, health and human services, homeland security and much more.



Kansas institutions which accept MyCAA scholarships include South¬western College, Barton County Community College, Cloud County Community College, Hays State University, Emporia State University, Kansas State University, the Univer¬sity of Kansas, and many more. Fur¬thermore, many of these institutions are represented at Fort Riley.



Those eligible for the MyCAA scholarships include spouses of service members on active duty in pay grades E-1 to E-5, W-1 to W-2 and O-1 to O-2 who have successfully completed high school and have the ability to request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 mili¬tary orders are eligible.



Spouses married to members of the National Guard and reserves in these same pay grades are eligible.



Those who are not eligible include the following:



•Spouses who are married but le¬gally separated (or under court order or statute of any state or U.S. territory) from a member of the armed forces on Title 10 orders

•Spouses whose National Guard or reserve military sponsor is in a warning orders or alert, post-deployment, demobilization or transition status

•Spouses married to a member of the Coast Guard



If you wish to find out more con¬tact the professionals at the Educa¬tion Services Division of the Direc¬torate of Human Resources. They are at 211 Custer Ave. on post, or you can call them at 785-239- 6481. They are experts at helping Sol¬diers and military families at Fort Riley find the right school. Also, you can log on at https://aiportal. acc.af.mil/mycaa/Default.aspx.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon

