    Doc Jargon: Furthering education for free

    Doc Jargon

    Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    KS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,

    Since my husband deployed I am interested in furthering my education. I have heard of something called the My Career Advancement Account; usually referred to as MyCAA. Can you give me more information?

    Signed Eager Learner

    Dear Learner,

    You heard right, MyCAA is a scholarship program, so if your request for financial as¬sistance through it is granted, your school costs will be far less.

    The My Career Advancement Account Scholarship Program is a workforce development program that provides up to $4,000 of financial as¬sistance to eligible military spouses who are pursuing a license, certifica¬tion or associate degree in a portable career field and occupation.

    Career fields that MyCAA schol¬arships can be used for include aero¬space, animal services, business/fi¬nance administration, construction, education, health and human services, homeland security and much more.

    Kansas institutions which accept MyCAA scholarships include South¬western College, Barton County Community College, Cloud County Community College, Hays State University, Emporia State University, Kansas State University, the Univer¬sity of Kansas, and many more. Fur¬thermore, many of these institutions are represented at Fort Riley.

    Those eligible for the MyCAA scholarships include spouses of service members on active duty in pay grades E-1 to E-5, W-1 to W-2 and O-1 to O-2 who have successfully completed high school and have the ability to request tuition assistance while their military sponsor is on Title 10 mili¬tary orders are eligible.

    Spouses married to members of the National Guard and reserves in these same pay grades are eligible.

    Those who are not eligible include the following:

    •Spouses who are married but le¬gally separated (or under court order or statute of any state or U.S. territory) from a member of the armed forces on Title 10 orders
    •Spouses whose National Guard or reserve military sponsor is in a warning orders or alert, post-deployment, demobilization or transition status
    •Spouses married to a member of the Coast Guard

    If you wish to find out more con¬tact the professionals at the Educa¬tion Services Division of the Direc¬torate of Human Resources. They are at 211 Custer Ave. on post, or you can call them at 785-239- 6481. They are experts at helping Sol¬diers and military families at Fort Riley find the right school. Also, you can log on at https://aiportal. acc.af.mil/mycaa/Default.aspx.

    Sincerely,
    Doc Jargon
    Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com

