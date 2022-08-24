Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon - They call her "Top."

    Doc Jargon

    Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Story by Caroline Countryman 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dear Doc Jargon,
    I’m brand new to the Army and I hate to admit this to the other Soldiers in my formation because I don’t want to admit that I’m such a newb. If I’m honest, I guess I am a newbie, but I still hate to admit it. Anyway, my question is about the way some of the guys address our first sergeant. They call her “Top.”
    I’m worried that it might be something disrespectful – except that she seems to take it all in stride like it’s normal. Can you tell me what it means and why our first sergeant is called this?

    Signed,
    Newbie in formation

    Dear Newb,
    First, never feel bad about not knowing something. Even your first sergeant was a newbie to the Army at one time.
    The term, though informal, has some history and is a form of respect. It comes from the acronym for trainer of troops a position that dates back to the Civil War. That same sort of military role can also be traced back to the 17th century Prussian army. The trainer was traditionally the top enlisted person in the unit.
    The term has evolved since the Civil War to one of admiration. You wouldn’t use it at a board, but you might use it around the unit or if you see them in the Exchange. It is used only for a Soldier’s own first sergeant and only when they have earned great respect from their team.
    Today, the first sergeant is the one who looks after the training, equipping and sometimes feeding of the Soldiers in the unit and the one who solves problems. They make sure needs are met and the Soldiers in their care have everything they need to complete the mission given to the unit. A good one is also looking out for the career progression of their Soldiers and is often a source of wise advice for planning life beyond the Army.
    It sounds like your unit must have a good one if she has earned the unofficial title as their TOP.

    Signed,

    Doc Jargon

