Dear Doc Jargon: ABCT Alphabet soup

Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.

Dear Doc Jargon,

Do you know when you hear something wrong for a while and so you say it that way in full confidence until someone corrects you? Well, I just learned that my husband’s unit is an ABCT instead of an ABCD.

I thought you could share that information with anyone else who may have been afraid to ask about it. I now have the alphabet soup figured out but I still don’t understand what an ABCT is and the scope of what it does. Can you shed some light on it?



Signed,

Learning as I go



Dear Learning

You are not alone in sometimes hearing one of our many acronyms a little different than others. I’m glad you asked about what an Armored Brigade Combat Team is and what it does for our Army.

Basically, an ABCT is the Army’s primary armored force and the largest combined-arms organization. The Soldiers in these units have the important job of being the Army’s primary close combat force. Across the Army there are about 15 of these units. The units have seven battalions and here at Fort Riley they are designed around battalions that contain both M1 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Within the unit are all the support functions needed while deployed to support those platforms and the mission given to the Soldiers who operate them.

Good job on figuring out a little more of the alphabet soup that can be our Army language. Keep on learning!

Sincerely,

Doc Jargon