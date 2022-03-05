All nine lines: How terminology can save a life using a 9-line process.

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon,



I know you are an Army terms kind of guy – but when you take a medic and add that lingo to the mix of Army jargon – that really confuses me. I’m hoping you can hook me up with the meaning of the term “nine line.” It seems that it’s a favorite one around the medic social circle.



Sincerely,



Unhooked on Custer Hill



Dear Unhooked,



I can relate to how hard it is to decipher the code when you mix career-specific terminology with Army jargon. I think the best way to understand what a nine line is would be to compare it to a 911 emergency call. For a combat medic, getting good info to the medical evacuation, or MEDEVAC responders could mean the difference between life and death not only for the patient, but also for those responding.



The nine line refers to the information needed to dispatch the medical evacuation crew. It includes;

1. Where the events happened

2. The radio frequency and call sign to be used for the operation

3. Number of patients and the urgency of the need or priority

4. List any special equipment needed to complete the evacuation

5. The number of patients and if they can walk or not

6. Security – is it safe to fly in?

7. Method of marking the pick-up location

8. Patient nationality and status – either military or civilian

9. Are there any nuclear, bio¬logical or chemical contami¬nation concerns. This last one is also used for the descrip¬tion of the terrain in non-conflict situations.



So in this case, you can see where the mix of military and career-specific jargon could save time in a situation where seconds could save a life.



I hope that hooked you up with some understanding on Custer Hill.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army.