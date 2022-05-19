Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Why do you have her six?



Dear Doc Jargon,



I was picking up my wife at her company Friday and some Soldier was telling my wife that he “has her six.” I was a bit offended on her behalf at first but she said it wasn’t a pickup line. She said it was just a thing all Soldiers do for each other. I trust my wife and I do believed her; however, I re¬ally want to know what it means and after jumping to the wrong conclusion, I’m almost afraid to ask her. Can you explain it?



Signed Almost in the Dog house



Dear Almost,



I’m glad you trusted your wife. The term translates to, “I have your back” and that Soldier was telling your wife he supports her or a deci¬sion she has made. The term comes from the numbers on a clock face. In a maneuver of a small group, say a squad, the way the Soldier in front is facing or the direction of the movement is always the 12 o’clock position. That way, when things get hectic should there be incoming adversar¬ies, clock positions are used as location descriptors instead of left, right, east or west.



The last Soldier in the element will watch the six – or protect the backs of the others in the element. That last position is possibly as important as the lead position and could mean success or failure for the mission.



I hope I explained it well and that you too can tell your wife that you, “have her six.”



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



Dr. Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the

U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to

fortrileypao@gmail.com.