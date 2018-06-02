Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doc Jargon: What is the deal with dates in the Army?

    Doc Jargon

    Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more

    KS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Story by Collen McGee 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Hello Doc Jargon:
    My young son — he’s a fourth grader — asked me why his father’s military documents have the dates written as DD MON YYYY, or 6 FEB 2018, for example. He also wonders why it’s different than the way other people write it: Feb. 6, 2018. Can you help?
    Signed
    Military Parent
    Hello Military Parent,
    The truth is, the way it’s usually written in the United States and other parts of the world — Month Day, Year — is not conducive to military planning and operations. And since the Army, as well as the other services, operate as part of a complex global network of alliances and military partnerships, it has adopted the DD MON YYYY style.
    However, even in Britain there is some inconsistency. For example, where 6 FEB 2018 can also be seen written as Feb. 6th, 2018, or 2/6/2018. The point is that there has never been a hard and fast rule about how a date should be written. That’s a big problem for the military. If a date is written as 2/6/2018, for instance, is it February 6th or June 2nd, 2018?
    Journalistic practices have also helped continue the confusion, since the official Associated Press conventions in America have prescribed dates to be written as Feb. 6, 2018.
    Military operations — especially when they involve multinational efforts — cannot afford such uncertainty, and the method of writing it in the DD MON YYYY, eliminates that problem by standardizing the way a date is recorded when planning. And if we don’t have standard dates on plans, someone might show up to the February mission in June.
    Sincerely,
    Doc

