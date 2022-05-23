Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Respectful salute explained



Dear Doc Jargon,



I saw several Memorial Day ceremonies, one in person and a few in the news, and I have a question. I’m familiar with a 21-gun salute, but this year I noticed not every ceremony had the equivalent of 21 guns or 21 shots fired. Many had three guns who fired three times.



I’m curious to know why there is a difference and what the significance of that difference is for these ceremonies and the military funerals I’ve seen.



Signed,



A Shot in the Dark



Dear Shot,



Your question is an excellent one and many people are confused about the difference or aren’t aware there is one. There is considerable confusion because there are two separate actions. The first is a 21-gun salute and the second is called a three-round volley.



The three-round volley is what you traditionally hear at military funerals and memorial ceremonies. They are fired by a formation of three to eight military members with rifles.



Historically, this volley was a signal from the battlefield telling each side that the dead were cleared and properly cared for. That tradition of signaling that our dead are clear and cared for continues with the firing of rifles in a three-round volley.



The 21-gun salute is a signal of respect nation to nation and is not done with rifles. It is shot by cannons or artillery – big guns. In fact, the 21-gun salute was designated as the presidential salute in 1842 and is our country’s tribute of respect to a national flag, the sovereign or chief of state of a foreign nation, a member of a reigning royal family and the President, ex-President and President elect of the United States. It is also fired at noon of the day of the funeral of a president, ex-president or president-elect.



I hope this explanation of the difference between the two events lightens the dark for you.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

