Doc Jargon talks free education

Dear Doc Jargon,



I am a Soldier new to Fort Riley and I have a spouse and a teenager who are both interested in entering post-secondary education. I have heard about something called LSEC classes. What are they and who can take LSEC classes, are they really no-cost associates degrees? How do I get started with that?



Signed,

Learning Soldier



Dear Learning Soldier,



You’re in luck here at Fort Riley. Not only are LSEC classes open to your spouse and teenager, they are open to you as well.



The acronym “LSEC” stands for Leader Skills Enhancement Courses and they are available through Barton Community College. It is an on-duty program when approved by commanders and is open to the Total Army Family: active-duty military, Reserve and National Guard, retirees, military family members and Department of Defense civilians and their families.



And yes, it is possible to earn an associate’s degree and the credits transfer to major universities. The LSEC class schedules have seven cycles per year, each cycle is six weeks in length. Traditional type classes meet Monday to Friday. Classes with assignments may be completed online or in the classroom. Tuition and books are provided at no cost to the student.



Keep in mind that attendance in all classes is mandatory. Students not attending all classes risk the possibility of failing the course for nonattendance.



Some classes do change from cycle to cycle, so if you have questions about them or about any aspect of the LSEC program, call the Fort Riley Barton Community College office at 785-784-6606.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



