Doc Jargon talks squares in Army

Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com

From 042018



A Square Army



Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m beginning to think the Army is populated by a bunch of squares! I keep hearing terms from my hus¬band like “squared away” and he applies that to ev¬erything. He even said the commissary was squared away yesterday! So, the housing office was squared away, the new members of the unit needed to get squared away, his new unit here has a squared-away first sergeant. What in the world is he talking about? The best thing I can figure out is that being squared away is good and not being squared away isn’t.



Questioning,

Round Peg in a squared away hole



Dear Peg,



You are spot on with your assessment of the term – except the part where the Army is full of squares. Square away means to put things in order. So, if the commissary is squared away – he means everything was right where he expected it to be. As for the new members – they’ll get there with time and training just as we all do with the right examples and leadership. Sounds like your husband is having an overall positive experience if his en¬listed leadership is squared away.



Being a squared-away Soldier takes constant growth. It isn’t a box you check one time and call it good. Being squared away is a status that requires mainte¬nance – personally and pro¬fessionally. What that looks like will change throughout your husband’s career.



Our Army definitely has its own language some¬times and squared away is a prime example of that. The best advice I can give you is to keep ask¬ing questions and learning the lingo. You too will get squared away before you know it.



Sincerely,

Doc Jargon



