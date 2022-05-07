Doc Jargon: Not who, but what you know

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon,

My husband keeps sending me emails about events in the local area that he gets at his new unit. He always puts the letters “FYSA” at the be¬ginning of his email. Now, I don’t understand exactly what that means and I’m too afraid to take a guess at it. I see it in the email trail also to him from his first sergeant so I know it isn’t some flirty comment from my hubby to me. Can you decipher the code on this one?

Sincerely,

Confused Wife

Dear confused,

You are right that FYSA is not a flirty comment from your spouse. But it is a chuckle-worthy thought.

What it really means is “for your situation¬al awareness” and it is a quick way of saying “here’s some informa¬tion you might need or might be interested in.” Sometimes the term re¬quires an action but most of the time it is all about simply passing informa¬tion. When you get one of these from your husband you can respond however you like – but if the info will help you get to know people here, I encourage you to act on the info and go see the area and what it has to offer. Also, if you want to be a little ahead of him in the information game, then check out our Fort Riley Mobile App in the app story or play store. There are tons of events on and off the installation and you might be the one to FYSA him first after checking it out.

Sincerely,

Doc Jargon