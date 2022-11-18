Doc Jargon: First Shirt

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Dear Doc Jargon,



I’m kind of new in the Army after serving a few years in the Air Force. I have a question about the term “first shirt” used for the first sergeant in an Air Force unit. I don’t hear the term often in the Army and I’m curious since both services have a shared history. Can you tell me about the story behind the use of the term?



Signed,



Buttoned up in 2nd Brigade



Dear Buttoned up,



You are right, in today’s Army that term is seldom used but it is used in the Air Force. However, it all started with the U.S. Army. The term actually has some connection to the same kind of Soldiers who first served here at Fort Riley.

According to one article I found by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger M. Ball, the term goes back to the days of the Wild West and protecting the frontier. Back then, supplies and replacement uniforms were scarce. By the time the new items would arrive, the shirts worn by the cavalry Soldiers were pretty worn out.

Sometimes, the supplies sent to the Army units at the frontier weren’t rumored to be the best. So, it was the first sergeant’s job to inspect the new uniforms as they came in. Once he finished his inspection and accepted the supplies on behalf of his men, he was given the first shirt of the shipment. So — he earned the name of first shirt.

Before that time he was — and still is — often referred to as top because he is the top enlisted person in the company.

I’m glad you crossed over and went from blue to green. Enjoy your time with the Fort Riley Army family.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon.