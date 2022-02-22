Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Making dollars from cents on the Army’s dime



Dear Doc Jargon,



I hate to admit this to anyone, but I am not really all that great when it comes to managing money. My Soldier is deployed and it’s my first time on my own. I’m not one to go on spending frenzies or anything, but I would sure love to figure out a system on managing what we have as a family and finding ways to ensure we have a little something put away for car repairs, life’s little costly crisis or just to have a fun family time when he returns. Are there any classes on budgeting and financial intelligence I can take? If so, how do I find out about them?



Sincerely,



Cents-less in Fort Riley



Dear Cents-less,

I think the first sign of financial intelligence is asking the questions you are asking. Budgeting and financial management for your family are important things to grasp, and the fact that you want to learn puts you a step ahead already.

Fort Riley does have a resource to help you with your goals. They can start you with the very basics, work you up to a place where you can get your money working for you and to the point where you feel pretty comfortable because you have a solid plan to get you to your goals.

There are financial counselors available through Army Community Service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can work with you individually or get you into Money $mart classes that last about an hour and help with managing debt, credit, investing and buying a car.

Give the folks over at ACS a call at 785-239-9435 or stop by the office at 7264 Normandy Drive.

Good luck and may you go from cents-less to penny wise using the free services available to you.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon



Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileypao@gmail.com