Doc Jargon: What is a warrant officer?

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Hello Doc Jargon:



My wife is thinking about becoming a warrant officer in the Army; she’s an E-5 now. What is a warrant officer exactly? How does he or she fit into the rank structure? Signed Interested Husband.



Dear Interested:

Well, a simple answer would be that, in the rank hierarchy, a warrant officer ranks below the commissioned officers and above the noncommissioned officers. Military courtesy demands enlisted members render a salute to them.



But that is nowhere near the entire story.



In the Army, warrant officers make up the technical foundation of the unit they are in. They are highly trained in specialties like intelligence, aviation, or military police. Although they make up less than three percent of total Army strength, warrant officers have vital responsibilities that includes training Soldiers, organizing and advising on missions, and advancing within their career specialties.



Warrant officer ranks include W-1 to W-5. By regulation when speaking to warrant officers, it is proper to address them as either sir or ma'am, or Mr. or Ms., though they are also often addressed as “chief." But that is unofficial.



Interestingly, warrant officers exist in all U.S. services except the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. The USAF stopped making appointments for WOs in 1959 and the last one retired in 1980.



If your spouse is thinking about becoming a warrant officer, she should know the requirements are demanding, both educationally and physically. For more information, go to www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/current-and-prior-service/advance-your-career/warrant-officer.html.