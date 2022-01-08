Doc Jargon - Bugle calls and what they mean

Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army...... read more read more Photo By Kaitlin Knauer | Doc Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileyPAO@gmail.com This column features how to take care of money matters using free resources provided by the Army. see less | View Image Page

Hello Doc Jargon:



I married my Soldier wife three months ago. There are a lot of things about the Army I’m still trying to understand. One is the meaning of the periodic playing of the bugle, usually at the same time each day. Can you give me a brief explanation about this?



Signed, Bugle-Hearing Husband



Dear Husband:



Like many things in the Army, it all comes down to time-honored traditions. Bugle calls have been an Army tradition since its inception on June 14, 1775. Indeed, bugles have been used since pre-Revolutionary War times.



For the sake of brevity, I’ll stick to the daily bugle calls. During the week, the following are played:



• "First Call" sounded as a warning for Soldiers to begin assembling for a formation.

• "Reveille" signals the Soldiers to stand-to for morning roll call and accompanies the raising of the national colors.

• "Mess Call” signals breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

• "Retreat" signals the end of the official duty day.

• The evening usually offers "To the Colors," used to render honors to the nation. It requires the same courtesies as the national anthem. It is used to accompany lowering or casing the national colors.

• "Tattoo" signals that all lights in squad rooms be extinguished and that all loud talking and other disturbances be discontinued within 15 minutes.

• Finally, "Taps" is played and that traditionally signals all unauthorized lights are to be extinguished. This is the last call of the day.



Keep in mind that some of these events require your wife to render appropriate military courtesies if she is in uniform and these courtesies remain appropriate whether she is driving or walking.



One more thing: “Taps” is of great importance to military members and their families. It is likely the most recognizable and emotionally charged music ever played on a bugle and, therefore, begs a special recognition and reverence when heard. It not only signals the end of the day but recalls our fallen Heroes.



This is a short explanation but is a good start.

Thanks for the question!