Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron huddle to discuss the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. After the exercise, the team discussed areas of improvement and what processes were effective during the CBRN event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
