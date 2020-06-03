Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron huddle to discuss the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. After the exercise, the team discussed areas of improvement and what processes were effective during the CBRN event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 09:39 Photo ID: 6136709 VIRIN: 200306-F-AS071-1114 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 983.88 KB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.