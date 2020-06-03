Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron plan a site survey of simulated explosion site during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. During the exercise, the 7th OMRS bioenvironmental engineering team planned to photograph the site where the simulated bomb was located and read the air in the area for any chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6136702
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-AS071-1069
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|691.38 KB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Mercedes Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
