7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron plan a site survey of simulated explosion site during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. During the exercise, the 7th OMRS bioenvironmental engineering team planned to photograph the site where the simulated bomb was located and read the air in the area for any chemicals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

