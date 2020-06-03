7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airman Omar Thompson, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, walks towards a simulated explosion site during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the Home Station Medical Response and Medical Contingency Response Teams preparedness, team integration, and all-hazards response skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

