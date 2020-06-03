Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 2 of 19]

    7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron jump out of the back of an ambulance during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The 7th MDG took part in a week-long Ready Eagle exercise that included seminars, drills, equipment review, functional, tabletop and full-scale exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    ambulance
    CBRN
    exercise
    moulage
    Ready Eagle
    7th Medical Group

