7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group decontaminate a simulated medical patient during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Both Dyess Airmen and Abilene Christian University students volunteered as simulated medical patients to provide a sense of realism for the responding agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

