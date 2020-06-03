7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Simulated patients for the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise, lay down in the grass as they wait for medical attention at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The CBRN exercise was part of a week-long Ready Eagle medical readiness training program overseen by the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

