Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group prepare to decontaminate simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise patients at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The exercise was part of a week-long program called Ready Eagle, designed to assess and improve practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020 Date Posted: 03.12.2020 This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS