    7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 16 of 19]

    7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group prepare to decontaminate simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise patients at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The exercise was part of a week-long program called Ready Eagle, designed to assess and improve practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.12.2020 09:39
    Photo ID: 6136710
    VIRIN: 200306-F-UB464-1016
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 598.69 KB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    decontamination
    CBRN
    exercise
    moulage
    Ready Eagle
    7th Medical Group

