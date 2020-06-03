Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group carry a simulated medical patient to be decontaminated during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. In the event of a CBRN attack, patients would undergo decontamination before receiving treatment inside of a medical facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6136711
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-UB464-1074
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|792.21 KB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
