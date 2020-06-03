7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airman Omar Thompson, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, front, and Staff Sgt. Micah Thomas, 7th OMRS noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, survey a simulated explosion site during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The Airmen scanned the area for simulated contamination and conduct a site survey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
