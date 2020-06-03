7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airman Omar Thompson, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Micah Thomas, 7th OMRS noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness, radio in their simulated readings during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. All of the players involved put forth the training the Ready Eagle team provided into practice while receiving guidance along the way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

