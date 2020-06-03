7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron simulate stabilizing a medical patient during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The simulated CBRN attack was part of a week-long Ready Eagle exercise to enhance Home Station Medical Response and Medical Contingency Response Teams’ preparedness, team integration, and all-hazards response skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

