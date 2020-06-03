7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron simulate stabilizing a medical patient during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The simulated CBRN attack was part of a week-long Ready Eagle exercise to enhance Home Station Medical Response and Medical Contingency Response Teams’ preparedness, team integration, and all-hazards response skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 09:39
|Photo ID:
|6136698
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-AS071-1021
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|788.5 KB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
