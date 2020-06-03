7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron keep simulated patients warm during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The exercise was part of a week-long program called Ready Eagle that is overseen by the Air Force Medical Readiness Agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

