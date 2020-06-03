Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group decontaminate a simulated medical patient during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Many of the simulated patients were covered in moulage to mimic victims sustaining minor and major injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2020 09:38
|Photo ID:
|6136713
|VIRIN:
|200306-F-UB464-1106
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|699.73 KB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, 7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program [Image 19 of 19], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
