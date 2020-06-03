7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airmen assigned to the 7th Medical Group decontaminate a simulated medical patient during a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Many of the simulated patients were covered in moulage to mimic victims sustaining minor and major injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello)

