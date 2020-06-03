7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Tech. Sgt. Elliot Lucero, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of the base operational medical cell, escorts Senior Airman Marisol White, 7th Maintenance Group maintenance management production journeyman and simulated injured patient, during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Many of the simulated patients were covered in moulage to mimic victims sustaining minor and major injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

