7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airman 1st Class Aaron Dorfmeier, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron aircraft parts store technician, lays in a hallway as a simulated medical patient during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Both Dyess Airmen and Abilene Christian University students volunteered as simulated medical patients to provide a sense of realism for the responding agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

