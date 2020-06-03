7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Airman Omar Thompson, 7th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician, puts on a gas mask during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. The 7th MDG took part in a week long Ready Eagle exercise that included seminars, drills, equipment review, functional, tabletop and full-scale exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)
03.06.2020
