7th Medical Group exercises the Ready Eagle program

Bryan Johnson, Abilene Christian University student and simulated medical patient, waits for treatment during the 7th Medical Group’s chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2020. Both Dyess Airmen and ACU students volunteered as simulated medical patients to bring a sense of realism for the responding agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mercedes Porter)

Date Taken: 03.06.2020
Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US