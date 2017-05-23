USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations

170523-N-TH560-203 SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2017) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Bryan Caldwell, from Fort Worth, Texas, collects a sample of diesel fuel marine (DFM) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard took on 160,000 gallons of DFM during an in port fueling evolution in preparation for an upcoming patrol. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeanette Mullinax/Released)

