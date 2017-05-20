170520-N-FQ994-208 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2017) French Navy Lt. j.g. Nicolas Tomasini, assigned to the Cassard-class anti-air frigate FS Jean Bart (D615), left, takes a photo with Lt. j.g. Samuel Oat-judge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 20, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
