170521-N-OH262-695 NORFOLK, Va. (May 21, 2017)--A view of Military Sealift Command's dry cargo, ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) as the ship pulls into downtown Norfolk, Virginia, May 21. The ship's port visit was part of the observance of Maritime Day, which is held annually to honor the history and sacrifices of civilian mariners. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

