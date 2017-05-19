170519-N-FQ994-324 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Craig Arsenault, from Roxbury, Maine, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Evbenata Blessings, from Chicago, perform maintenance on a fuel oil purifier aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) May 19, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)
