170519-N-FM530-208

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Darren Marks (left), a Tuscaloosa, Alabama native, mentors Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Jade McLennon on an evolution aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) during a replenishment-at-sea May 19, 2017. Mesa Verde is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170519-N-FM530-208 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.