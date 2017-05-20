170520-N-FQ994-052 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2017) Sailors prepare to fight a simulated fire aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) during an integrated training team exercise May 20, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

