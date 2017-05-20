170520-N-FQ994-229 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 20, 2017) Cmdr. Bryan Gallo, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, and Cmdr. David Coles, executive officer, observe the French Navy Cassard-class anti-air frigate FS Jean Bart (D615) operate alongside the ship. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

