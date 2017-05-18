170518-N-HW977-061
LOS ANGELES (May 18, 2017) Eric Morales, left, and Gary Lunt, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division engineers, chat with Ensign Randall Schirra Jr., a Naval Nuclear Power Training Command instructor, during Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). NSWC Corona's participation supports the Navy's strategy to inspire, engage and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Vojtko/Released)
This work, 170518-N-HW977-061 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
