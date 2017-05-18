170518-N-HW977-061

LOS ANGELES (May 18, 2017) Eric Morales, left, and Gary Lunt, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division engineers, chat with Ensign Randall Schirra Jr., a Naval Nuclear Power Training Command instructor, during Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF). NSWC Corona's participation supports the Navy's strategy to inspire, engage and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers. (U.S. Navy photo by Greg Vojtko/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 01:05 Photo ID: 3416119 VIRIN: 170518-N-HW977-061 Resolution: 3552x2368 Size: 823.06 KB Location: NORCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170518-N-HW977-061 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.