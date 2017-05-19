170519-N-QI061-003ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2017) Capt. Craig Sicola, executive officer of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike), addresses Sailors in the hangar bay during an all-hands call. Ike is currently conducting aircraft carrier qualifications during the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 01:10 Photo ID: 3416194 VIRIN: 170519-N-QI061-003 Resolution: 6016x3535 Size: 793.2 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170519-N-QI061-003 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.