170518-N-MG079-091 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 18, 2017) Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2, congratulates Capt. John Schmidt during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Philippine Sea is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Patrick Ian Crimmins/Released)

