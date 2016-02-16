U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274

170520-N-EB034-0097 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 20, 2017) Sailors perform maintenance checks on a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the Chargers of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Rodgers/Released)

Date Taken: 02.16.2016 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.