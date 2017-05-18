170518-N-RX668-016

NEWPORT, R.I.

(May 18, 2017)

Retired Rear Adm. Jacob L. Shuford, U.S. Naval War College (NWC) president from Aug. 2004 until Nov. 2008, stands aside his official portrait in Conolly Hall at NWC. A group of former NWC presidents visited the school for an inaugural Past Presidents’ Colloquium and Strategy Review. The colloquium was initiated and developed by current NWC President Rear Adm. Jeffrey A. Harley, with the goal of drawing on the lessons and experiences of the former leaders to help steer the college’s current and future path.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/released)

