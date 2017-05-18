(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170518-N-RX668-130 [Image 9 of 210]

    170518-N-RX668-130

    05.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170518-N-RX668-130
    NEWPORT, R.I.
    (May 18, 2017)
    Thomas Bayley, deputy dean, U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) College of Operational and Strategic Leadership (COSL) gives an overview of COSL’s current operations to select NWC staff members and a group of former NWC presidents during a visit to the school for a Past Presidents’ Colloquium and Strategy Review. The colloquium was initiated and developed by current NWC President Rear Adm. Jeffrey A. Harley, with the goal of drawing on the lessons and experiences of the former leaders to help steer the college’s current and future path.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 01:07
    Photo ID: 3416152
    VIRIN: 170518-N-RX668-130
    Resolution: 2100x1203
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170518-N-RX668-130 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    170519-N-QI061-003
    170520-N-FQ994-224
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations
    170518-N-MG079-091
    170522-N-BR087-026
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170519-N-FM530-208
    170522-N-UE100-213
    170518-N-RX668-130
    170520-N-FQ994-208
    170522-N-BR087-032
    170521-N-OH262-695
    170519-N-FQ994-324
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170518-N-HW977-061
    170518-N-RX668-016
    Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170520-N-FQ994-229
    170520-N-FQ994-052
    170519-N-FQ994-104
    170520-N-FQ994-092
    170519-N-FQ994-279
    170522-N-FG807-017
    170518-N-RX668-011
    170520-N-FQ994-225
    170516-N-HV059-035
    170518-N-MD297-273
    170522-N-BR087-041
    170521-N-FQ994-050
    170519-N-FQ994-072
    170519-N-WC492-024
    170517-N-EN203-002
    170518-N-HW977-042
    170520-N-FQ994-126
    170520-N-UE100-026
    170519-N-FQ994-044
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-FQ994-309
    170517-N-EN203-068
    170519-N-WC492-454
    170522-N-UE100-390
    170522-N-AV754-0031
    170522-N-UM082-0009
    170518-N-HW977-115
    170518-N-MG079-036
    170520-N-FQ994-114
    170519-N-KJ380-044
    170518-N-RX668-026
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170519-N-BR087-201
    170517-N-ND850-188
    170520-N-UE100-047
    170522-N-IE405-003
    170519-N-WC492-272
    170519-N-BX824-100
    170520-N-FM530-1899
    170522-N-QJ850-0005
    170508-N-N0901-003
    170521-N-OH262-686
    170518-N-MG079-055
    170518-N-MD297-018
    170521-N-BI924-3506
    170520-N-WC492-773
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations
    170522-N-IE405-017
    170522-N-TV230-073
    170521-N-OH262-650
    170518-N-RX668-144
    170518-N-MD297-029
    170522-N-GT710-420
    170517-N-EN203-030
    170518-N-MD297-201
    170522-N-QJ850-0024
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-FQ994-023
    170518-N-EN203-283
    170508-N-N0901-002
    170516-N-HV059-011
    170519-N-FG807-090
    Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170520-N-ZE250-458
    170519-N-WC492-408
    170522-N-ZK016-0014
    170519-N-FQ994-289
    170519-N-FG807-083
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-FG807-115
    170519-N-FM530-122
    170522-N-FQ994-080
    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    170522-N-UE100-573
    170519-N-BX824-050
    170519-N-FQ994-036
    170519-N-WC492-150
    170520-N-RX777-003
    170522-N-FQ994-096
    170520-N-FQ994-220
    170518-N-EN203-104
    170518-N-MD297-041
    170519-N-FQ994-284
    170520-N-WC492-114
    170518-N-EN203-272
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170519-N-FQ994-054
    170518-N-RX668-008
    170520-N-FQ994-223
    170518-N-MD297-250
    170522-N-UM082-0014
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170518-N-EN203-167
    170521-N-OH262-705
    170519-N-FQ994-270
    170520-N-FQ994-210
    170519-N-FQ994-006
    170519-N-BX824-071
    170520-N-FQ994-218
    170519-N-IG780-048
    170519-N-FQ994-050
    Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170520-N-FQ994-175
    170518-N-RX668-113
    170519-N-KJ380-016
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170519-N-FQ994-027
    170520-N-WC492-736
    170520-N-FQ994-226
    170520-N-FQ994-027
    170520-N-WC492-722
    170522-N-AH771-0023
    170520-N-FQ994-214
    170522-N-FQ994-079
    170518-N-RX668-062
    170521-N-OH262-674
    170519-N-FQ994-042
    170521-N-ZE250-138
    170517-N-EN203-049
    170522-N-GT710-388
    170520-N-FQ994-213
    170518-N-EN203-239
    170516-N-N0901-002
    170522-N-QJ850-0043
    170521-N-FQ994-009
    170519-N-KJ380-029
    Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170519-N-FQ994-189
    170521-N-FQ994-011
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) DFM Fueling Operations
    170518-N-EN203-297
    170518-N-EN203-062
    170520-N-ZE250-478
    170521-N-OH262-801
    170520-N-FQ994-212
    170518-N-RX668-128
    170518-N-RX668-138
    170519-N-IG780-055
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    170516-N-HV059-004
    170522-N-FQ994-129
    170519-N-FQ994-268
    USS Louisiana (SSBN 743) Returns to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor
    170521-N-FQ994-062
    170518-N-RX668-066
    170521-N-FQ994-052
    170519-N-FQ994-011
    170520-N-FQ994-083
    170522-N-AH771-0010
    170522-N-TV230-105
    170520-N-WC492-111
    170520-N-FQ994-217
    170518-N-MD297-050
    170520-N-WC492-474
    170518-N-MD297-263
    170520-N-FQ994-227
    170520-N-FQ994-060
    170519-N-BX824-089
    170520-N-FQ994-222
    170518-N-EN203-007
    170518-N-MG079-042
    170519-N-FQ994-120
    170519-N-FM530-183
    170520-N-FQ994-209
    170519-N-FQ994-234
    170520-N-RX777-007
    170522-N-UD469-041
    170519-N-BR087-106
    170520-N-FQ994-230
    170522-N-FQ994-121
    170518-N-RX668-020
    Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170518-N-MG079-045
    170519-N-FQ994-020
    170521-N-BI924-3487
    Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region.
    170522-N-UE100-542
    170518-N-RX668-147
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170519-N-QI061-006
    170520-N-FQ994-135
    170518-N-MG079-070
    170522-N-AH771-0020
    170519-N-FQ994-007
    170519-N-KJ380-054
    170522-N-HQ940-0004
    170518-N-HW977-027
    U.S. Navy Photo approved for release by MCC(SW/AW) Anastasia McCarroll, anastasia.mccarroll@lhd5.navy.mil, (757) 444-3000 x7274
    170522-N-ZK016-0011
    170521-N-FQ994-018
    170519-N-WC492-190
    170521-N-BI924-3466

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT