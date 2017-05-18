170518-N-RX668-130

NEWPORT, R.I.

(May 18, 2017)

Thomas Bayley, deputy dean, U.S. Naval War College’s (NWC) College of Operational and Strategic Leadership (COSL) gives an overview of COSL’s current operations to select NWC staff members and a group of former NWC presidents during a visit to the school for a Past Presidents’ Colloquium and Strategy Review. The colloquium was initiated and developed by current NWC President Rear Adm. Jeffrey A. Harley, with the goal of drawing on the lessons and experiences of the former leaders to help steer the college’s current and future path.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jess Lewis/released)

