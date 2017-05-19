170519-N-FQ994-104 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 19, 2017) Machinery Repairman 1st Class William Arroyo cleans a firefighting nozzle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) as the ship transits the Mediterranean Sea May 19, 2017. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Robert S. Price/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 01:04 Photo ID: 3416098 VIRIN: 170519-N-FQ994-104 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 817.18 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170519-N-FQ994-104 [Image 1 of 210], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.