ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 18, 2017) Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Taylor Sims, left, and Airman Sebastian Coats, right, fire a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike).Ike is currently underway conducting engineering drills as part of the sustainment phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan (OFRP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dartez C. Williams)

