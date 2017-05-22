170522-N-UE100-213

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 22, 2017) Combat Cargo Marines from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare a forklift for transport from the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). The ship and its ready group are deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

