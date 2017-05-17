170517-N-NB178-007 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (May 17, 2017) Chief Quartermaster William Maggard looks through binoculars aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as the ship approaches the Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11) for a replenishment-at-sea. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyrell K. Morris)

